CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Home » College Basketball » Williamson lifts Loyola Chicago…

Williamson lifts Loyola Chicago past Bradley 78-71 in OT

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 7:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Williamson matched his season high with 20 points as Loyola Chicago extended its winning streak to seven games, beating Bradley 78-71 in overtime on Saturday.

Williamson, who shot 9 for 11 from the foul line, scored all Loyola’s points — including nine in the final 58 seconds — as the Ramblers closed the game with a 10-3 spurt.

Aher Uguak had 16 points for Loyola Chicago (11-2, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Chris Knight added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Ryan Schwieger had 13 points.

Rienk Mast scored a season-high 20 points plus seven rebounds and three blocks for the Braves (7-9, 1-3). Jayson Kent added 15 points. Malevy Leons had seven rebounds.

Terry Roberts, whose 16 points per game coming into the contest led the Braves, scored only six points on 2-of-13 shooting.

Williamson was fouled as he hit a 3-pointer and the made the and-1 free throw to complete a four-point play before Chris Knight added a layup to give Loyola a two-point lead with a minute left in regulation. Rienk Mast answered with a layup on the other end to make it 66-all

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

Retirement processing times rise again at end of 2021

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up