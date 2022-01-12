CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Whitfield leads Campbell past Charleston Southern 67-52

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 10:57 PM

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Whitfield had 18 points as Campbell beat Charleston Southern 67-52 on Wednesday night.

Cedric Henderson Jr. had 16 points for Campbell (8-6, 1-2 Big South Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Ricky Clemons added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Tahlik Chavez had 17 points for the Buccaneers (3-12, 0-3), who have now lost six games in a row. Claudell Harris Jr. added six rebounds.

