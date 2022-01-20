CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » White Jr. lifts Tennessee…

White Jr. lifts Tennessee Tech past SIU-Edwardsville 94-76

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 10:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kenny White Jr. scored 23 points as Tennessee Tech topped Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 94-76 on Thursday night. Jr. Clay added 20 points for the Golden Eagles.

White Jr. hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Keishawn Davidson had 10 points and eight assists for Tennessee Tech (5-12, 2-2 Ohio Valley Conference). John Pettway added seven assists.

Shaun Doss Jr. had 18 points for the Cougars (7-10, 1-3). Ray’Sean Taylor added 17 points. DeeJuan Pruitt had 17 points and 16 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up