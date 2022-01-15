CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some Va. school systems keeping mask mandate | Is omicron a turning point? | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Western Michigan rolls in OT to top North Dakota St, 90-79

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 7:11 PM

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Trenton Massner scored 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Luka Barisic added 28 points as Western Michigan pulled away in overtime to post a 90-79 win over North Dakota State on Saturday.

Massner scored at the basket with :17 left in regulation to give the Leathernecks a 77-75 lead, but Rocky Kreuser drew a foul with a second left and his two free throws forced overtime. Barisic hit back-to-back 3-pointers to kick start Western Michigan in overtime and the Bison’s lone score came on a Tyree Eady layup with :03 left.

Tamell Pearson added 12 points and Will Carius contributed 11 for Western Michigan (12-6, 3-3 Summit League).

Kreuser scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead North Dakota State (11-6, 3-2). Jarius Cook and Eady each added 15 points and Sam Griesel added 14 points and eight rebounds.

