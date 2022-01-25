CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Warrick carries Northern Kentucky over Wright State 73-63

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 10:01 PM

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick had 23 points as Northern Kentucky defeated Wright State 73-63 on Tuesday night.

Sam Vinson had 11 points for Northern Kentucky (9-9, 5-4 Horizon League). Chris Brandon added 10 points and Trey Robinson had eight rebounds.

Tanner Holden had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Raiders (11-9, 8-3). Tim Finke added 12 points and Grant Basile had 11 rebounds.

