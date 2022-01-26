CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Walker scores 12 to…

Walker scores 12 to carry Air Force over San Jose St. 63-53

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 12:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A.J. Walker had 12 points as Air Force topped San Jose State 63-53 on Tuesday night.

Joseph Octave had 11 points for Air Force (10-8, 3-4 Mountain West Conference), which broke its five-game road losing streak. Carter Murphy added 10 points. Ethan Taylor had seven rebounds.

Omari Moore had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (7-11, 0-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Shon Robinson added seven points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

OPM, Commerce to hold DEIA roundtable on equitable hiring

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up