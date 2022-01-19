CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Walker rallies Oklahoma State past TCU 57-56

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 10:38 PM

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Rondel Walker buried a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left and added two free throws with 4 seconds remaining as Oklahoma State scored the final seven points of the game to stun TCU 57-56 on Wednesday night.

Oklahoma State (10-7, 3-3 Big 12 Conference), coming off a 61-54 road victory over top-ranked Baylor its last time out, trailed 56-50 after TCU’s Francisco Farabello made two free throws with 1:33 left to play.

Tyreek Smith grabbed an offensive rebound, was fouled, and sank two foul shots to pull the Cowboys within four points and Keylan Boone grabbed his own missed 3 and fed Walker for a 3-pointer that pulled OSU within 56-55. Smith blocked a layup try by Jokobe Coles and Walker grabbed the rebound. Walker was fouled by Mike Miles, sank both free throws and then watched TCU’s Damion Baugh miss a 3-pointer off the back iron at the buzzer.

Walker and Avery Anderson III scored 12 points apiece to pace the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson added 11 points.

Chuck O’Bannon Jr. paced the Horned Frogs (12-3, 2-2) with 13 points and seven rebounds. Farabello scored 12.

OSU snapped a two-game skid against TCU and leads the all-time series 28-11.

Oklahoma State will travel to play No. 23 Texas on Saturday, looking to sweep the Longhorns. TCU travels to play No. 15 Iowa State on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

