CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Home » College Basketball » Venters lifts E. Washington…

Venters lifts E. Washington past Idaho 96-93

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 11:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Steele Venters had 25 points as Eastern Washington narrowly beat Idaho 96-93 on Saturday.

Angelo Allegri added 21 points for the Eagles. Allegri also had nine rebounds.

Ethan Price had 17 points for Eastern Washington (9-7, 3-2 Big Sky Conference). Rylan Bergersen added 13 points and three blocks.

After Eastern Washington outscored Idaho 39-36 in the first half, both teams scored 57 in the second as the hosts clinched the 3-point victory. Both teams set season records for scoring in the second half. The Eagles’ 57 points in the second half marked a season high for the home team, while the 57 points in the second half for the Vandals were the best of the season for the visiting team.

Mikey Dixon had 25 points for the Vandals (3-10, 0-3). Rashad Smith added 17 points. Tanner Christensen had 14 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up