UTSA goes up against Dallas Christian

Dallas Christian vs. UTSA (6-7) UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The UTSA Roadrunners will…

Dallas Christian vs. UTSA (6-7)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UTSA Roadrunners will be taking on the Crusaders of Dallas Christian. UTSA lost 87-59 to UAB in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Dhieu Deing has averaged 15.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Roadrunners, while Jacob Germany has recorded 14.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.EFFECTIVE ERVES: Nick Erves has connected on 50 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA went 1-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Roadrunners put up 69.8 points per matchup across those four games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.