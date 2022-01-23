CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
UNC Wilmington takes on Northeastern, seeks 5th straight road win

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 1:22 AM

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (10-5, 5-0 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-11, 0-7 CAA)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hits the road against Northeastern aiming to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Huskies are 4-4 in home games. Northeastern is eighth in the CAA shooting 32.4% from downtown, led by Nikola Djogo shooting 43.1% from 3-point range.

The Seahawks are 5-0 in conference matchups. UNC Wilmington ranks second in the CAA giving up 67.1 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Huskies and Seahawks square off Monday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmyl Telfort is scoring 13.2 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Huskies. Djogo is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Jaylen Fornes is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 7.7 points. Jaylen Sims is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

