UCF looks to sweep Temple

Temple (7-6, 0-2) vs. Central Florida (9-3, 1-1)

Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Florida goes for the season sweep over Temple after winning the previous matchup in Philadelphia. The teams last met on Dec. 15, when the Knights shot 38.9 percent from the field while limiting Temple to just 26.8 percent on the way to the 65-48 victory.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Central Florida has relied on senior leadership while Temple has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Darius Perry, Brandon Mahan and Cheikh Mbacke Diong have combined to score 39 percent of Central Florida’s points this season and 43 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other hand, freshmen Jeremiah Williams, Nick Jourdain and Jahlil White have combined to score 28 percent of the team’s points this year and have accounted for 39 percent of all Owls points over their last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Williams has directly created 45 percent of all Temple field goals over the last five games. Williams has 18 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SUCCESS AT 72: Temple is a perfect 7-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 0-6 when scoring 71 points or fewer.

STREAK STATS: Central Florida has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 81 points while giving up 62.

DID YOU KNOW: Temple has attempted the second-most free throws among all AAC teams. The Owls have averaged 21.5 free throws per game.

