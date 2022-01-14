Tulane plays SMU after Forbes’ 20-point showing

SMU Mustangs (12-4, 3-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (7-7, 4-1 AAC) New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SMU Mustangs (12-4, 3-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (7-7, 4-1 AAC)

New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts the SMU Mustangs after Jaylen Forbes scored 20 points in Tulane’s 68-67 victory over the Wichita State Shockers.

The Green Wave have gone 4-2 at home. Tulane is 2-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mustangs are 3-1 against AAC opponents. SMU is sixth in the AAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Marcus Weathers averaging 2.3.

The Green Wave and Mustangs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Cross is averaging 13.9 points, six rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Green Wave. Forbes is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulane.

Kendric Davis is shooting 46.5% and averaging 20.9 points for the Mustangs. Emmanuel Bandoumel is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 9-1, averaging 76.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

