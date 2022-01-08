CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Home » College Basketball » Tsohonis scores 17 to…

Tsohonis scores 17 to lead VCU over La Salle 85-66

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 5:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Marcus Tsohonis came off the bench to score 17 points, making five of six 3-pointers, to lift VCU to an 85-66 win over La Salle on Saturday.

Vince Williams Jr. had 16 points and five assists for VCU (9-4, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Hason Ward added 13 points. Jalen DeLoach had seven rebounds.

VCU posted a season-high 22 assists.

Clifton Moore had 21 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Explorers (5-7, 0-2). Khalil Brantley added 18 points. Christian Ray had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

CIOs playing a larger role not just at the federal level

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up