Trimble lifts Akron over Bowling Green 91-66

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 9:49 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Bryan Trimble Jr. made 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 33 points as Akron romped past Bowling Green 91-66 on Thursday night.

Ali Ali had 15 points for Akron (11-5, 4-2 Mid-American Conference). Xavier Castaneda added 14 points and six assists, and Greg Tribble had 11 points.

Daeqwon Plowden had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Falcons (9-9, 2-5). Myron Gordon added 12 points and Josiah Fulcher had nine points and 10 rebounds.

