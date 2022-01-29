CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Trice scores 22 to lift Old Dominion past Charlotte 68-52

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 9:33 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Austin Trice had 22 points and 10 rebounds as Old Dominion defeated Charlotte 68-52 on Saturday night.

C.J. Keyser had 16 points for Old Dominion (8-12, 3-4 Conference USA), which ended its four-game losing streak. Mekhi Long added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Jahmir Young had 13 points for Charlotte (11-8, 4-3). Robert Braswell IV added 10 points. Clyde Trapp Jr. had eight rebounds.

The Monarchs evened the season series against the 49ers. Charlotte defeated Old Dominion 71-67 last Wednesday.

___

___

