Townsend carries Oakland over Ohio Christian 108-40

The Associated Press

January 7, 2022, 10:03 PM

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Trey Townsend had 26 points plus 10 rebounds as Oakland easily beat Ohio Christian 108-40 on Friday night.

Chris Conway added 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies.

Townsend shot 12 for 15 from the field.

Micah Parrish had 17 points and eight rebounds for Oakland (10-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Will Shepherd added 12 points.

Oakland posted a season-high 30 assists and forced a season-high 26 turnovers.

Oakland dominated the first half and led 53-18 at halftime. The Golden Grizzlies’ 53 first-half points were a season high as was the 108 total points.

Devon Miller had 12 points for the Trailblazers.

