Texas Southern takes home win streak into matchup with Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets (5-14, 3-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (6-10, 4-3 SWAC) Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama State Hornets (5-14, 3-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (6-10, 4-3 SWAC)

Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hosts Alabama State trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Tigers are 3-0 in home games. Texas Southern leads the SWAC averaging 29.6 points in the paint. Joirdon Karl Nicholas leads the Tigers scoring 4.1.

The Hornets are 3-3 in SWAC play. Alabama State ranks sixth in the SWAC shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

The Tigers and Hornets match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Henry is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.6 points. Nicholas is averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Texas Southern.

Juan Reyna is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 7.8 points. Kenny Strawbridge is shooting 37.9% and averaging 8.1 points over the past 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.