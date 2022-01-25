CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Texas jumps out early, cruises past TCU 73-50

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 11:36 PM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Timmy Allen scored 16 points to lead four in double figures as Texas cruised to a 73-50 victory over TCU on Tuesday night.

Texas (15-5, 5-3 Big 12), which fell out of the AP Top 25 poll after being ranked 23rd last week, has won six straight and 23 of the last 30 meetings against TCU (13-4, 3-3).

Courtney Ramey added 14 points for the Longhorns. Andrew Jones had 12 points and Marcus Carr 11. The three combined for all eight of Texas’ 3-pointers.

Mike Miles scored 14 points for TCU. Emanuel Miller had 13 points.

The Longhorns, who lost two straight before squeaking past Oklahoma State 56-51 on Saturday despite poor shooting (36.7%) and 20 turnovers, shot nearly 50% (16 of 33) against the Horned Frogs in the first half while building a 43-23 advantage at the break. Allen scored 12 points and Ramey had 10.

Texas stretched its lead to 24 points. TCU pulled to 63-48 with 5:19 left but didn’t get closer.

The Longhorns finished 29 of 65 (44.6%) from the field, outrebounded TCU 41-31 and committed just 10 turnovers.

Texas hosts No. 18 Tennessee on Saturday. TCU is at home against No. 19 LSU on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

