Texas A&M-CC, McNeese St. meet

McNeese State (5-10, 1-1) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (12-4, 1-1) , Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, Texas; Saturday, 2:30 p.m.…

McNeese State (5-10, 1-1) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (12-4, 1-1)

, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, Texas; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will take the floor in a postseason game in Katy. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi lost 84-75 to Nicholls State in its most recent game, while McNeese State fell 83-78 against Southeastern Louisiana in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Isaac Mushila has put up 15 points and 8.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Islanders. Complementing Mushila is Trevian Tennyson, who is producing 12.1 points per game. The Cowboys are led by Myles Lewis, who is averaging 11.8 points and 5.5 rebounds.MIGHTY MUSHILA: In 16 games this season, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Mushila has shot 63 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: McNeese State is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 5-3 when scoring at least 68.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Islanders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cowboys. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has an assist on 52 of 91 field goals (57.1 percent) across its past three outings while McNeese State has assists on 40 of 103 field goals (38.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi offense has scored 80.5 points per game this season, ranking the Islanders 24th among Division 1 teams. The McNeese State defense has allowed 75.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 276th).

