TCU, Kansas State look to end streaks

TCU (10-2, 0-1) vs. Kansas State (8-6, 0-3)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State looks to extend TCU’s conference losing streak to six games. TCU’s last Big 12 win came against the Iowa State Cyclones 76-72 on Feb. 27, 2021. Kansas State lost 71-68 at West Virginia in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Mike Miles Jr. is averaging 16.3 points and 4.3 assists to lead the way for the Horned Frogs. Emanuel Miller is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 10.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by Mark Smith, who is averaging 10.6 points and 8.4 rebounds.MIGHTY MIKE: Miles has connected on 33.9 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 77 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Kansas State is 5-0 when scoring at least 71 points and 3-6 when falling shy of that total. TCU is 9-0 when it puts up 68 or more points and 1-2 on the year, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Horned Frogs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Kansas State has 34 assists on 67 field goals (50.7 percent) across its past three matchups while TCU has assists on 53 of 83 field goals (63.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: TCU has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 41.1 percent, ranking the Horned Frogs second nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Kansas State sits at just 25.4 percent (ranked 281st).

