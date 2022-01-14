TCU faces Oklahoma in conference matchup

Oklahoma Sooners (12-4, 2-2 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 1-1 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Oklahoma Sooners (12-4, 2-2 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 1-1 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tanner Groves and the Oklahoma Sooners take on Mike Miles and the TCU Horned Frogs in Big 12 play.

The Horned Frogs have gone 6-1 at home. TCU is the Big 12 leader with 14.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaging 3.2.

The Sooners have gone 2-2 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Horned Frogs and Sooners match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Miller is averaging 10.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Miles is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

Groves is shooting 59.7% and averaging 12.8 points for the Sooners. Umoja Gibson is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Sooners: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

