Stephens leads VMI against Samford after 20-point showing

Samford Bulldogs (11-6, 1-4 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (10-8, 3-3 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VMI…

Samford Bulldogs (11-6, 1-4 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (10-8, 3-3 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI takes on the Samford Bulldogs after Jake Stephens scored 20 points in VMI’s 90-85 victory over the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Keydets have gone 5-1 in home games. VMI is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 1-4 against SoCon opponents. Samford is sixth in the SoCon scoring 75.5 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.

The Keydets and Bulldogs match up Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Bonham is averaging 9.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Keydets. Stephens is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for VMI.

Ques Glover is scoring 18.1 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Jaden Campbell is averaging 10.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the past 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.