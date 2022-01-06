ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » College Basketball » Stephen F. Austin tops…

Stephen F. Austin tops Abilene Christian 64-58

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 11:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Gavin Kensmil had 13 points and seven rebounds as Stephen F. Austin defeated Abilene Christian 64-58 on Thursday night.

Latrell Jossell scored 11 points and Nigel Hawkins 10 for Stephen F. Austin (9-4, 1-0 Western Athletic Conference).

Coryon Mason had 12 points for the Wildcats (11-3, 2-1), whose 11-game win streak ended. Mahki Morris added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

USPS seeks 120-day delay to comply with OSHA vaccine, testing requirements

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up