College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Miami 2½ at GEORGIA TECH at DAVIDSON 15 La Salle Duke 9 at LOUISVILLE at TULANE 1 Wichita State LSU 3 at TCU at BUTLER 5½ Georgetown at MICHIGAN STATE 4½ Michigan Chattanooga 9 at CITADEL at VMI 3½ East Tennessee State at COASTAL CAROLINA 4½ Arkansas State at TOWSON 7 Drexel at ARKANSAS 7½ West Virginia Florida Atlantic 6½ at UTSA Dartmouth 5½ at COLUMBIA Samford 2½ at WESTERN CAROLINA at SAINT BONAVENTURE 10½ Saint Joseph’s (PA) Xavier 1½ at CREIGHTON at AUBURN 9½ Oklahoma at NORTHERN IOWA 9½ Illinois State at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 6½ Milwaukee at IOWA STATE 11½ Missouri Saint Louis 6½ at DUQUESNE at NORTH CAROLINA 8½ NC State Indiana 1½ at MARYLAND at ARIZONA 21 Arizona State at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 11 North Dakota State at OAKLAND 12½ UIC at SMU 10½ Temple Rice 5½ at SOUTHERN MISS Miami (OH) 2 at EASTERN MICHIGAN Dixie State 3 at CHICAGO STATE at FLORIDA STATE 1½ Virginia Tech at BELMONT 22½ UT Martin Georgia State 3½ at UL MONROE at WESTERN KENTUCKY 5 Middle Tennessee at BALL STATE 9 Western Michigan Kansas State 1 at OLE MISS at APPALACHIAN STATE 10 Little Rock at LOUISIANA TECH 2 North Texas at JMU 2 Delaware Oral Roberts 7½ at DENVER at NORTHERN ARIZONA 2 Portland State at CHARLESTON (SC) 6 Northeastern at NORTHERN ILLINOIS 7 Central Michigan at RICHMOND 2½ VCU at BOSTON COLLEGE 4 Pittsburgh at SEATTLE U 4½ Sam Houston at FLORIDA 4 Oklahoma State Elon 2 at WILLIAM & MARY Abilene Christian 10½ at LAMAR at UC DAVIS 2 Long Beach State Baylor 2 at ALABAMA Tennessee State 6½ at EASTERN ILLINOIS at VILLANOVA 13½ Saint John’s (NY) Illinois 3 at NORTHWESTERN at WASHINGTON 1½ Utah at MURRAY STATE 10 Morehead State at USC 12 Cal NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Boston at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Indiana at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Sacramento at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Toronto at MEMPHIS 5½ (227) Washington Brooklyn 5½ (232) at GOLDEN STATE FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 7 7½ (54½) Cincinnati at LA RAMS 3½ 3½ (45½) San Francisco NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Anaheim -115 at OTTAWA -105 Los Angeles -165 at PHILADELPHIA +145 at N.Y ISLANDERS -180 Seattle +160 at ST. LOUIS -170 Winnipeg +150 at FLORIDA -280 San Jose +230 Toronto -220 at DETROIT +180 at TAMPA BAY -160 Las Vegas +135 at CAROLINA -300 New Jersey +250 Edmonton -200 at MONTREAL +170 Buffalo -125 at ARIZONA +105 at CALGARY -184 Vancouver +150

