College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at TENNESSEE 9 Florida at MICHIGAN 7 Northwestern at XAVIER 8 Providence Creighton 4½…

Listen now to WTOP News

College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at TENNESSEE 9 Florida at MICHIGAN 7 Northwestern at XAVIER 8 Providence Creighton 4½ at BUTLER UMass 1 at LA SALLE Saint Bonaventure 1½ at GEORGE MASON at EAST TENNESSEE STATE 3½ UNC Greensboro at CITADEL 5½ Western Carolina at CHATTANOOGA 5½ Wofford at CHARLOTTE 3 Old Dominion at FURMAN 9½ VMI at NORTH CAROLINA 14 Boston College at VIRGINIA TECH 5½ Miami at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) 5 Duquesne Bradley 1½ at VALPARAISO Northern Iowa 9 at EVANSVILLE Arkansas 4 at OLE MISS at SOUTH CAROLINA 1 Vanderbilt SMU 6½ at SOUTH FLORIDA Abilene Christian 6 at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY Tarleton State 7 at LAMAR Drake 2 at ILLINOIS STATE at SAMFORD 2 Mercer at WICHITA STATE 4 UCF at WEST VIRGINIA 2 Oklahoma at OKLAHOMA STATE 2½ Iowa State at SAINT LOUIS 16 George Washington at DAVIDSON 4½ VCU at INDIANA 8½ Penn State Florida State 5 at GEORGIA TECH at NOTRE DAME 5 NC State at LSU 10½ Texas A&M at TULANE 3 Tulsa at SEATTLE U 3 SFA Sam Houston 1 at CAL BAPTIST at WASHINGTON STATE 8 Utah San Diego State 1 at UTAH STATE NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) LA Clippers at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Charlotte at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Sacramento at MIAMI OFF (OFF) New York at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Toronto at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Denver at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Memphis at UTAH OFF (OFF) Phoenix at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Dallas FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 7 7 (54½) Cincinnati at LA RAMS 3½ 3½ (46½) San Francisco NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at WASHINGTON -205 San Jose +172 at TORONTO -288 Anaheim +232 Calgary -187 at COLUMBUS +157 at DETROIT -125 Chicago +104 at COLORADO -181 Boston +152

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.