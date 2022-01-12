Southern Miss visits Louisiana Tech after Archibald’s 31-point game

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-9, 1-1 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-3, 4-0 C-USA) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-9, 1-1 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-3, 4-0 C-USA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana Tech -19; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech plays the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Amorie Archibald scored 31 points in Louisiana Tech’s 79-63 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Bulldogs are 9-0 in home games. Louisiana Tech is ninth in C-USA shooting 33.0% from downtown, led by Archibald shooting 39.4% from 3-point range.

The Golden Eagles are 1-1 against C-USA opponents. Southern Miss gives up 71.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs and Golden Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenneth Lofton Jr. is averaging 16.5 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Archibald is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Jaron Pierre, Jr. averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Tyler Stevenson is averaging 11.1 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 60.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

