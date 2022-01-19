CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. to hand out N95 masks | Md. extends tax deadline | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
South Carolina Upstate beats Gardner-Webb 74-61

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 9:58 PM

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Bryson Mozone scored a career-high 23 points and 12 rebounds and South Carolina Upstate beat Gardner-Webb 74-61 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Gainey had 17 points for South Carolina Upstate (7-10, 4-1 Big South Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Mysta Goodloe added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Kareem Reid had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-9, 3-2). D’Maurian Williams scored 11 and Lance Terry had 10 points and seven rebounds.

