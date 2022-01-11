CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine passport proposal in Montgomery Co. | Prince George's Co. updates COVID-19 school guidelines | DC to implement test-to-stay | Latest DC-area cases
Smith, Chattanooga visit WCU

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 6:32 AM

Chattanooga (13-3, 3-0) vs. Western Carolina (7-9, 1-2)

Ramsey Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Malachi Smith and Chattanooga will go up against Nick Robinson and Western Carolina. The sophomore Smith has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 25 over his last five games. Robinson, a senior, is averaging 16.6 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Western Carolina’s Robinson has averaged 15.3 points and 7.1 rebounds while Vonterius Woolbright has put up 10.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. For the Mocs, Smith has averaged 20.8 points and 6.1 rebounds while David Jean-Baptiste has put up 14.6 points.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Mocs have scored 87.3 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 73.4 per game they managed against non-conference competition.MIGHTY MALACHI: Smith has connected on 43.8 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 24 over the last three games. He’s also converted 82.9 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Catamounts have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Mocs. Western Carolina has an assist on 37 of 69 field goals (53.6 percent) over its past three contests while Chattanooga has assists on 44 of 92 field goals (47.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina as a team has made 11.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is sixth-best among Division I teams.

