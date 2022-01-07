SHSU, ACU meet in conference play

Sam Houston (7-9, 2-1) vs. Abilene Christian (11-3, 2-1) Teague Special Events Center, Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sam Houston (7-9, 2-1) vs. Abilene Christian (11-3, 2-1)

Teague Special Events Center, Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts Sam Houston in a WAC matchup. Sam Houston fell 75-64 at Tarleton St. in its last outing. Abilene Christian lost 64-58 loss at home to Stephen F. Austin in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The explosive Savion Flagg is averaging 19.6 points and 8.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Bearkats. Demarkus Lampley is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 12.3 points per game. The Wildcats have been led by Airion Simmons, who is averaging 9.1 points and 5.1 rebounds.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Bearkats have scored 63.3 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 63.6 per game they recorded in non-conference play.SOLID SAVION: Flagg has connected on 38 percent of the 108 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also made 44.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Sam Houston is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 7-1 when scoring at least 66.

STREAK STATS: Sam Houston has lost its last five road games, scoring 61.4 points, while allowing 72.4 per game.

STINGY DEFENSE: Abilene Christian has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 31.9 percent of all possessions this year, the highest rate among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Wildcats have forced opponents into turnovers on 33.9 percent of all possessions.

