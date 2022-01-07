CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS dump formula for virtual class shift | Prince George's Co. adds 500k COVID home tests | Anne Arundel Co. issues mask requirement | Latest numbers
Sears lifts Ohio past Kent St. 80-72

The Associated Press

January 7, 2022, 8:51 PM

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Mark Sears scored 28 points and Ben Vander Plas added 20 as Ohio won its seventh consecutive game, beating Kent State 80-72 on Friday night.

Ben Roderick had 13 points for Ohio (12-2, 3-0 Mid-American Conference). Jason Carter added 10 points.

Sincere Carry tied a season high with 26 points for the Golden Flashes (7-7, 2-2). Malique Jacobs added 16 points.

