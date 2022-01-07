CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS dump formula for virtual class shift | Prince George's Co. adds 500k COVID home tests | Anne Arundel Co. issues mask requirement | Latest numbers
SE Louisiana tops McNeese St. 83-78

The Associated Press

January 7, 2022, 9:10 PM

KATY, Texas (AP) — Gus Okafor and Ryan Burkhardt scored 20 points apiece as Southeastern Louisiana edged past McNeese State 83-78 on Friday in a second-round game of the Southland Conference Tip-Off.

McNeese nearly erased a 12-point halftime deficit and trailed by three in the final minute before the Lions’ Gus Okafor made two free throws for the final margin.

Roscoe Eastmond had 10 points for Southeastern Louisiana (6-9). Jalyn Hinton added 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Kellon Taylor had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Cowboys (5-10). Zach Scott added 17 points. Myles Lewis had 15 points.

Southeastern Louisiana plays the winner of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Nicholls on Saturday. McNeese State plays the loser. Tip-off games do not count in the league standings.

