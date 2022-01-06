Samford looks to end streak vs WCU

Western Carolina (7-7, 1-0) vs. Samford (10-4, 0-2) Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western…

Western Carolina (7-7, 1-0) vs. Samford (10-4, 0-2)

Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina looks to extend Samford’s conference losing streak to nine games. Samford’s last SoCon win came against the Western Carolina Catamounts 82-78 on Jan. 18, 2021. Western Carolina won 94-90 in overtime at home against The Citadel in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Samford’s Ques Glover has averaged 19.6 points and 4.1 assists while Jermaine Marshall has put up 12.9 points and 9.2 rebounds. For the Catamounts, Nick Robinson has averaged 15.3 points and 7.4 rebounds while Vonterius Woolbright has put up 9.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists.NICK IS A FORCE: Robinson has connected on 38 percent of the 92 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 39 over the last five games. He’s also converted 72.9 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Catamounts have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Samford has 25 assists on 75 field goals (33.3 percent) over its past three contests while Western Carolina has assists on 42 of 91 field goals (46.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina as a team has made 11.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-most among Division I teams.

