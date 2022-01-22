S. Utah defeats Idaho St. 86-74

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Tevian Jones, John Knight III and Jason Spurgin scored 17 points apiece as Southern Utah…

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Tevian Jones, John Knight III and Jason Spurgin scored 17 points apiece as Southern Utah got past Idaho State 86-74 on Saturday for its second-straight win.

Maizen Fausett added 16 and 13 rebounds points for the Thunderbirds (11-5, 5-1 Big Sky Conference). Knight also distributed seven assists.

Jared Rodriguez scored a season-high 25 points and had nine rebounds for Idaho State (3-14, 1-7).

Emmit Taylor III added 12 points and Austin Smellie 11.

