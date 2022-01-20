Roddy powers Colorado State past New Mexico 80-74

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy finished with 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds to propel Colorado State…

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy finished with 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds to propel Colorado State to an 80-74 victory over New Mexico on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Stevens added 16 points for the Rams (14-1, 4-1 Mountain West Conference). Chandler Jacobs pitched in with 12 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Dischon Thomas tossed in 12 points and John Tonje scored 10.

Javont Johnson and Jaelen House scored 18 apiece for the Lobos (7-11, 0-5). House added seven assists. KJ Jenkins made five 3-pointers and scored 17. Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 13 points on 6-of-18 shooting — including 1 of 8 from beyond the arc.

