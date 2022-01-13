CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces free masks | DC to require pre-K students to test weekly | Biden to double free tests | Pill rollout stymied | Latest DC-area cases
Richard, Sheppard carry Belmont over Tennessee Tech 92-77

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 10:55 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Will Richard and Ben Sheppard scored 18 points apiece as Belmont won its eighth consecutive game, defeating Tennessee Tech 92-77 on Thursday night. JaCobi Wood added 13 points, Luke Smith scored 11 and Tate Pierson had 10 for the Bruins.

Daniel Ramsey had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (3-11, 0-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Kenny White Jr. added 14 points and three blocks. Mamoudou Diarra had 12 points.

Jr. Clay had only 3 points. The Golden Eagles’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 12 points per game, he shot 0 of 4 from 3-point range.

