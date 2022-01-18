Records leads Colgate against Bucknell after 25-point game

Colgate Raiders (6-10, 2-1 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (3-15, 0-6 Patriot) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate…

Colgate Raiders (6-10, 2-1 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (3-15, 0-6 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate visits the Bucknell Bison after Keegan Records scored 25 points in Colgate’s 69-50 win against the Navy Midshipmen.

The Bison are 3-3 on their home court. Bucknell is fourth in the Patriot with 14.2 assists per game led by Xander Rice averaging 3.8.

The Raiders are 2-1 against Patriot opponents. Colgate is sixth in the Patriot scoring 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Jeff Woodward averaging 2.4.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Funk is averaging 18 points for the Bison. Andre Screen is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Nelly Cummings is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Raiders. Jack Ferguson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 1-9, averaging 66.1 points, 26.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Raiders: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.