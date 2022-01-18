Radford hosts Hampton following Bethea’s 21-point game

Hampton Pirates (4-9, 0-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (5-11, 1-3 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Hampton Pirates (4-9, 0-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (5-11, 1-3 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton visits the Radford Highlanders after Raymond Bethea Jr. scored 21 points in Hampton’s 67-59 loss to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Highlanders have gone 4-3 in home games. Radford ranks eighth in the Big South with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Shaquan Jules averaging 1.5.

The Pirates are 0-2 against conference opponents. Hampton gives up 66.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Hart is scoring 9.5 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Highlanders. Rashun Williams is averaging 7.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the last 10 games for Radford.

Russell Dean is averaging 12.4 points for the Pirates. Najee Garvin is averaging 14.0 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 38.4% over the last 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Pirates: 2-8, averaging 58.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

