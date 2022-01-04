Presbyterian, NC A&T start conference play

Presbyterian (8-7, 0-0) vs. NC A&T (5-9, 0-0) Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Presbyterian (8-7, 0-0) vs. NC A&T (5-9, 0-0)

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T hosts Presbyterian as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Presbyterian finished with five wins and 12 losses in the Big South, while NC A&T won seven games and lost one in the MEAC.

LEADING THE WAY: NC A&T’s Marcus Watson has averaged 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while Demetric Horton has put up 10.4 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Blue Hose, Rayshon Harrison has averaged 17.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while Winston Hill has put up 10.9 points and 6.7 rebounds.ROBUST RAYSHON: Harrison has connected on 26.5 percent of the 102 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also converted 90.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Blue Hose are 0-5 when they allow 75 or more points and 8-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 75 points. The Aggies are 0-7 when they score 68 points or fewer and 5-2 when they exceed 68.

TWO STREAKS: Presbyterian has dropped its last four road games, scoring 61.8 points and allowing 77.5 points during those contests. NC A&T has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 87.3 points while giving up 62.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Presbyterian is rated first among Big South teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.8 percent. The Blue Hose have averaged 14.2 offensive boards per game.

