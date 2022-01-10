CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. declares state of emergency | DC to offer some students weekly rapid COVID tests | Home tests to be covered by insurers | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Prairie View ends losing…

Prairie View ends losing streak, beats Ark.-Pine Bluff 75-58

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 11:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Prairie View had a season-high 21 assists and snapped its season-opening 11-game losing streak, defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 75-58 on Monday night. Jeremiah Gambrell, Jr. led the Panthers with seven assists. D’Rell Roberts added four assists.

DeWayne Cox had 18 points for Prairie View (1-11, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jawaun Daniels added 14 points.

Dequan Morris had 22 points for the Golden Lions (3-14, 1-3). Shawn Williams added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

What exactly is today's status of the vaccine mandate in the federal space?

Despite ‘extraordinary’ federal response, Log4J will haunt agencies for months to come

CIOs playing a larger role not just at the federal level

Biden administration takes new approach to gather data on federal workforce quickly

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up