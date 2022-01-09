CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. schools see surge ahead of policy change | Omicron spurs breakdown of services | Stay home or work sick? | Latest DC area data
Pipkins lifts Purdue Fort Wayne over Robert Morris 76-70

The Associated Press

January 9, 2022, 5:24 PM

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Jalon Pipkins scored 18 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Robert Morris 76-70 in Horizon League action on Sunday.

Pipkins hit 8 of 10 shots for the Mastodons (7-7, 3-3). Bobby Planutis added 16 points, while Jarred Godfrey scored 15 with six rebounds and six assists. Ra Kpedi had 13 points.

Michael Green III scored a season-high 20 points for the Colonials (2-13, 0-6), who have now lost four straight games. Kahliel Spear and Enoch Cheeks scored 13 apiece with Cheeks adding seven rebound.

