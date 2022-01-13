CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Peterson leads Kennesaw State past Florida Gulf Coast 77-53

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 8:47 PM

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Alex Peterson tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds to carry Kennesaw State to a 77-53 win over Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday night.

Terrell Burden had 15 points and eight assists for Kennesaw State (6-8, 1-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Chris Youngblood added 10 points and Brandon Stroud had nine rebounds.

Tavian Dunn-Martin had 15 points for the Eagles (11-6, 1-2).

