Perrott-Hunt carries South Dakota over North Dakota 75-68

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 10:56 PM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 19 points and six rebounds as South Dakota topped North Dakota 75-68 on Monday night.

Mason Archambault also had 19 points for South Dakota (8-7, 1-3 Summit League), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Boogie Anderson added 14 points. Tasos Kamateros had 10 points. Hunter Goodrick had a career-high 18 rebounds plus seven points.

Paul Bruns had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (4-13, 0-4), whose losing streak reached five games. Tsotne Tsartsidze added 13 points and eight rebounds. Bentiu Panoam had 11 points.

