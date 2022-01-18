CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 16 more Montgomery Co. schools to go virtual | Prince George's Co. extends mask mandate into March | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Penn scores 20 to…

Penn scores 20 to lift Bellarmine over North Alabama 68-60

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 9:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dylan Penn had 20 points as Bellarmine defeated North Alabama 68-60 on Tuesday night.

Juston Betz had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Bellarmine (10-8, 4-0 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. CJ Fleming added 10 points and Curt Hopf had eight rebounds.

Daniel Ortiz had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (8-10, 1-4). C.J. Brim added 10 points.

North Alabama scored 22 first-half points, a season low for the team.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Punishments, and first religious exemptions, for military vaccine refusers

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

With an increase in federal payouts comes an increase in improper payments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up