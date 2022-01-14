Oregon visits No. 5 USC after Goodwin’s 20-point showing

Oregon Ducks (10-6, 3-2 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (13-1, 4-1 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Oregon Ducks (10-6, 3-2 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (13-1, 4-1 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 USC hosts the Oregon Ducks after Chevez Goodwin scored 20 points in USC’s 81-71 victory against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Trojans have gone 7-0 in home games. USC scores 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game.

The Ducks are 3-2 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon ranks eighth in the Pac-12 with 12.1 assists per game led by Will Richardson averaging 3.3.

The Trojans and Ducks meet Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Mobley is averaging 15.4 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Trojans. Goodwin is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for USC.

Richardson is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Ducks. De’Vion Harmon is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 9-1, averaging 72.7 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Ducks: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.