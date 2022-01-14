CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Oregon visits No. 5…

Oregon visits No. 5 USC after Goodwin’s 20-point showing

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Oregon Ducks (10-6, 3-2 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (13-1, 4-1 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 USC hosts the Oregon Ducks after Chevez Goodwin scored 20 points in USC’s 81-71 victory against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Trojans have gone 7-0 in home games. USC scores 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game.

The Ducks are 3-2 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon ranks eighth in the Pac-12 with 12.1 assists per game led by Will Richardson averaging 3.3.

The Trojans and Ducks meet Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Mobley is averaging 15.4 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Trojans. Goodwin is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for USC.

Richardson is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Ducks. De’Vion Harmon is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 9-1, averaging 72.7 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Ducks: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Agencies must set up new COVID testing programs for unvaccinated, on-site employees

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

New USPS board chairman supports DeJoy, 'self-sustaining' operating model

DHS launching new employee training program focused on climate change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up