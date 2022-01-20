CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces antibody testing program | What's it mean to be endemic? | Youngkin releases pandemic plan | ABC stores adjust hours | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Omier carries Arkansas St. past Texas-Arlington 75-70

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 10:25 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Norchad Omier had 18 points and 16 rebounds as Arkansas State edged past Texas-Arlington 75-70 on Thursday night.

Marquis Eaton and Desi Sills added 16 points each for Arkansas State (12-4, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference). Eaton also had eight assists. Caleb Fields had 12 points and six assists.

David Azore had 18 points for the Mavericks (8-10, 4-3). Patrick Mwamba added 15 points and Nicolas Elame had 11 points.

