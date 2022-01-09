CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Home » College Basketball » Okoro carries Saint Louis…

Okoro carries Saint Louis over Iona 68-67

The Associated Press

January 9, 2022, 12:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Francis Okoro recorded 13 points and 14 rebounds to lead Saint Louis to a 68-67 win over Iona on Saturday night.

Jordan Nesbitt had 15 points for Saint Louis (10-4). Gibson Jimerson added 13 points. Yuri Collins had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Tyson Jolly had 16 points for the Gaels (11-3), whose five-game win streak was broken. Quinn Slazinski added 15 points. Ryan Myers had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CIOs playing a larger role not just at the federal level

Retirement processing times rise again at end of 2021

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up