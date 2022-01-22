CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Oduro lifts George Mason over Dayton 50-49

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 9:30 PM

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Josh Oduro had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lift George Mason to a 50-49 win over Dayton on Saturday night.

D’Shawn Schwartz had 17 points for George Mason (8-7, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Davonte Gaines added six rebounds. Xavier Johnson had seven rebounds.

After George Mason outscored Dayton 25-24 in the first half, both teams scored 25 in the second as the home team clinched the victory. The Flyers’ 25 second-half points marked a season low for the team.

Malachi Smith had 12 points and five steals for the Flyers (12-7, 4-2), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Kobe Elvis added 11 points. Koby Brea had 11 points.

