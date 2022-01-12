Oakland visits Cleveland State after Hodge’s 31-point outing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-4, 5-0 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (10-3, 6-0 Horizon) Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-4, 5-0 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (10-3, 6-0 Horizon)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cleveland State -1; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State takes on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after D’Moi Hodge scored 31 points in Cleveland State’s 86-80 overtime victory against the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Vikings have gone 8-1 in home games. Cleveland State is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 5-0 against Horizon opponents. Oakland ranks third in the Horizon with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamal Cain averaging 2.9.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hodge is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Vikings. Torrey Patton is averaging 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

Cain is averaging 20.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and two steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Trey Townsend is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 9-1, averaging 77.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 82.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

