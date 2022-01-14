Nweke leads Columbia against Harvard after 21-point game

Harvard Crimson (8-5, 0-1 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (4-10, 1-1 Ivy League) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Harvard Crimson (8-5, 0-1 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (4-10, 1-1 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia plays the Harvard Crimson after Ike Nweke scored 21 points in Columbia’s 73-69 win over the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Lions are 3-3 in home games. Columbia allows 76.3 points and has been outscored by 8.0 points per game.

The Crimson are 0-1 in Ivy League play. Harvard scores 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Lions and Crimson face off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Murphy is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 12.6 points. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is shooting 35.8% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Columbia.

Noah Kirkwood is averaging 15.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Crimson. Luka Sakota is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Crimson: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

