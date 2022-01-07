NW State faces Incarnate Word

Northwestern State (3-12, 0-1) vs. Incarnate Word (3-12, 0-1) , Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, Texas; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

Northwestern State (3-12, 0-1) vs. Incarnate Word (3-12, 0-1)

, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, Texas; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State and Incarnate Word will meet in a postseason game at Katy’s Leonard E. Merrell Center. Incarnate Word lost 87-56 to Nicholls State in its most recent game, while Northwestern State came up short in an 89-67 game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: The Demons have been led by Cedric Garrett and LaTerrance Reed. Garrett has averaged 7.1 points while Reed has recorded 6.6 points per game. The Cardinals have been led by Robert ”RJ” Glasper and Drew Lutz. Glasper has averaged 13.3 points while Lutz has put up 10.6 points per game.GIFTED GARRETT: Garrett has connected on 25 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 13 over his last five games. He’s also made 73.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Demons are 0-12 when they allow at least 72 points and 3-0 when they hold opponents to anything below 72. The Cardinals are 0-12 when allowing 75 or more points and 3-0 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Demons have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Cards. Incarnate Word has an assist on 32 of 61 field goals (52.5 percent) over its previous three games while Northwestern State has assists on 48 of 72 field goals (66.7 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: Incarnate Word’s offense has turned the ball over 15.5 times per game this year, but is averaging 12.4 turnovers over its last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.